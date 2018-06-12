Kevin Magnussen Concedes: “Things Just Didn’t Go Our Way” In Canada

Kevin Magnussen feels things just didn’t go his way at the Canadian Grand Prix as he finished thirteenth behind Haas F1 Team-mate Romain Grosjean.

The Dane started eleventh and was the first of the drivers to have a free choice of race tyre but Magnussen admits it didn’t quite work out for them, finding himself passed by his team-mate despite Grosjean starting at the back of the grid.

“Not a brilliant weekend for us,” admitted Magnussen. “We were thinking that P11 in qualifying was a good result.

“We thought that would be an advantage for the race – being on a different tyre from the top-10. It didn’t really turn out to be that way.”

Magnussen lost places at the start and then was caught out by the Sahara Force India F1 Team car of Sergio Pérez running wide and rejoining at turn two.

“I didn’t get a great first lap,” said the Dane. “I was overtaken by one of the Saubers [Charles Leclerc].

“They had a really good start, and then a couple of laps after I had a Force India that spun and I couldn’t get on the inside, so I was on the outside and got done by Fernando [Alonso] on the inside.”

Magnussen concedes that things didn’t go their way in Canada but did feel the pace of the car was strong.

“Things just didn’t go our way today,” he said. “It’s a shame. I think the car was pretty good, especially on the supersoft, the pace was good.

“I think we just didn’t get it right today.”