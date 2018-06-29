Kimi Räikkönen: “Tomorrow we’ll see where we are”

Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen finished sixth quickest in both Friday Free Practice sessions for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Finn acknowledged that there was still work to be done on set-up before tomorrow’s final Free Practice session and qualifying – but these changes happen at every Grand Prix weekend.

Ferrari could not reach the benchmark set by Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport today, with Lewis Hamilton topping the timesheets and Valtteri Bottas coming in second quickest in both sessions. Räikkönen didn’t seem concerned by this – he maintains that it’s not possible to judge their performance in comparison to other teams at this early stage of the weekend.

“It was a normal Friday session,” he commented.

“Obviously, we have some work to do to find the right set-up for tomorrow, like at any other race.

“It’s hard to judge our performance compared to other teams because we don’t know what the others were doing, but in general, it was not too bad. Tomorrow we’ll see where we are.”

Ferrari will be hoping to build on last weekend’s performance at Paul Ricard. Räikkönen drove well to snatch the final spot on the podium, and team-mate Sebastian Vettel had an impressive recovery drive from the back of the field after he made contact with Bottas on the first lap.