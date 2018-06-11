Kristoffersson delivers perfect weekend in Hell

Johan Kristoffersson has clearly stamped his mark on looking to take a second consecutive World RX title as he stormed to the perfect weekend in the 2018 World RX of Norway.

The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver took his third win of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship in imperious fashion after dominating Qualifying, winning his Semi-Final race and going on to win the Supercar Final.

Something that has improved over the season is the Swedish drivers ability to setup his car a lot better than earlier in the year and this has played a big part in his Norway triumph

“What an incredible weekend. I have to say from the start of the weekend I felt really comfortable with the car – it’s amazing when you have the car in your hands like this, you feel you do exactly what you want,” said Kristoffersson.

“This Polo responds perfectly to what I ask and knowing I have a car like that under me gives such confidence. It’s also exactly what we need in rallycross, when you have to change direction so quickly, you need everything to be working like this – it needs to be like the glove on your hand and that’s what we had this weekend.”

Being the second driver to score the perfect weekend just adds to the form that Kristoffersson is showing this season. Hell is a notoriously difficult circuit to master but its also one of the staple events in the FIA World Rallycross Championship that everyone wants to win.

One sure way to make sure that you get the win is using strategy and that something that PSRX Volkswagen Sweden are very good at.

“This is such a nice race, I love to win here. OK, Sweden is my home, but I live close [to here] and this victory is nice, but at the same time the 30 points is even more important,” explained Kristoffersson.

“What we have to say again here is that this was another fantastic performance from PSRX Volkswagen Sweden. We had the strategy and it worked well – the final was quite OK when we came out of the first corner P1 and two. It’s fantastic to have my team-mate with me on the podium.”