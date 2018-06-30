Kubica happy to be back in the driving seat in Austria

Robert Kubica was behind the wheel of the Williams Martini Racing FW41 once again today, as he took on the first Free Practice session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The Pole was last on track for the team in Barcelona, naturally he was happy to be back on track, “It was good to be back in the car after nearly two months, and the feeling was good as I have not driven here for nearly 15 years.

“The track is short and looks easy however, it is quite a tricky track, but I found a reasonable pace straight away.

“We focused mainly on trying some extreme solutions just to gather more data and put the car in an extreme window to really highlight the areas where we might be struggling.

“It was quite strange to drive but I think it was worthwhile and overall a good session.

Having completed 38 laps Kubica was slowest of the twenty drivers, two and a half seconds off of the pace of pace setter Lewis Hamilton.

“It was good to have Robert back in the car as it was the first time since the Barcelona test. As always, his feedback is invaluable especially after a few weeks out of the car.” added Paddy Lowe.