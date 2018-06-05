Kubica Looking to be Reunited with Canadian GP Race Winning Car

Ten years after his one and only Formula 1 race victory, Robert Kubica has revealed that he does not have the winners trophy he earned for winning the Canadian Grand Prix, while the Polish driver is also seeking the car that took him to victory that day.

Kubica capitalised on a pit lane crash between Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Räikkönen back in 2008 to take his one and only victory for the BMW Sauber F1 Team, but team principal back then saw the trophy held by the manufacturer, and the Pole was disappointed not to even get a replica for giving the team its first and only win in Formula 1.

“I don’t have my trophy,” said Kubica on the official Formula 1 website. “The team kept it. And I didn’t get a copy, which I’m a bit upset with them about.

“It was the team policy, I had it in my contract actually but I thought I would at least get a copy. But I didn’t. The last time I saw my trophy was during the team photo after the podium.”

Kubica would also like to own the car that took him to that victory, the F1.08, although he is finding it difficult to locate, particularly as those who own the car are reluctant to let it go.

“I don’t have my car either. I would love it,” said Kubica. “I was trying to buy a car a couple of years ago, the 2008 race-winning car, but I haven’t been successful. There’s a long story about those cars. Not many exist in their original form as most of the chassis were adapted to KERS cars for development for 2009.

“Some chassis are not alive anymore. I think there are only three or four 2008 full spec cars existing. A privateer has one. I tried to contact him but I was told he doesn’t want to sell it. I wanted to buy one car from Sauber, but they don’t want to sell it.

“I’m not the kind of person who is attached to material things, but still those things are really nice. For most of the people, it has no value, but for me it has big value. I will try to get it in the future.”