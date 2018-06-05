Latifi Eager to Impress ahead of Free Practice Debut in Canada

Nicholas Latifi will make his Formula 1 free practice debut this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with the Canadian eager to participate in what he feels will be one of his highlights of 2018.

The current FIA Formula 2 racer will become the second reserve driver this year to join an official free practice session after Robert Kubica did likewise for Williams Martini Racing ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, with Latifi taking to the track for the Sahara Force India F1 Team at his home track.

It will also mean there will be two Canadian’s for the fans to cheer on, with Latifi joining Williams’ Lance Stroll on track on Friday morning.

Although he is excited for the opportunity, he knows that there will be work to be done to give good feedback to the engineers, but at least he has prior knowledge of the VJM11 having taken part in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona last month.

“I have no doubt that driving in the FP1 at my home Grand Prix will be one of the biggest highlights of my year!” said Latifi. “As much as I will be looking to enjoy the opportunity I know I am there to do a job for the team.

“I’m hoping to give them as much valuable feedback as possible to help push along the program going into FP2.”