Leclerc and Ericsson Looking for Further Sauber Progress in France

Charles Leclerc hopes for more progress from the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team this weekend as he bids for his fourth points finish of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard, which returns to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 1990 this weekend.

The Monegasque driver finished tenth last time out in the Canadian Grand Prix to make it into double figures for the season after previous top ten finishes in the Azerbaijan and Spanish Grand Prix, and Leclerc is looking forward to the first French Grand Prix since 2008.

Leclerc has only driven at Paul Ricard once before in his career and he is keen to experience the technical venue in a Formula 1 car.

“I look forward to the French Grand Prix,” said Leclerc. “I have driven on the Circuit Paul Ricard only once in the past. It was quite a long time ago, so it will be exciting to go back there and experience driving there in a Formula 1 car.

“It is a very technical track, and offers some good challenges to us as drivers. Le Castellet is close to home for me, which is nice. I look forward to meeting all of the French fans there, and to making further progress as a team.”

Team-mate Marcus Ericsson says he will also enjoy the challenge of learning the Paul Ricard circuit, and he revealed he has been working hard to iron out some of the problems he has faced so far in 2018, with his woes in Qualifying in particular affecting his weekends.

“It will be interesting weekend in France,” said Ericsson. “I drove on the Circuit Paul Ricard in GP2 many years ago, but returning there with Formula 1 will be a new challenge, not only to me, but to all of the drivers.

“The circuit has some interesting parts. Especially the second part of the lap with its long corners should be fun to tackle. I have been working hard with myself and the team since the last race, and am determined to have a good weekend at Le Castellet.

“I look forward to arriving there.”