Leclerc ‘Proud’ After Third Points Finish In Four Races in Montreal

Charles Leclerc was ‘very happy’ after securing his third points finish in the last four races after finishing tenth at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver had reached the second stage of qualifying for the fourth consecutive race on Saturday and the Monégasque driver followed it up with another professional performance on Sunday, taking advantage of Fernando Alonso‘s retirement to secure his tenth point of 2018.

“It was a good race today,” said Leclerc. “I am very happy with the result – it has now been four races that we have been doing a great job, and have been improving consistently.

“I am proud of the team and the work that everyone has done.”

Leclerc battled with the McLaren F1 Team car of Alonso in the early stages of the race before keeping Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean at arms length during the latter stages of the race despite complaining about some brake issues with the C37-Ferrari.

It was Leclerc’s first visit to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the Sauber driver enjoyed the track and is looking forward to attempting to add to his points tally in the next few races.

“It was exciting to discover this track in Montreal, and I enjoyed driving here very much,” said Leclerc. “Now we have to take what we have learned here and look to continue on this positive path for the next couple of races.”