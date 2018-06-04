Leclerc Trying ‘not to Listen’ to Champions’ Praise as he Focuses ‘on the Job’

Charles Leclerc admits hearing the comments from the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Felipe Massa feels ‘amazing’ but he is determined to keep his feet on the ground as he continues his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Four-time World Champions Hamilton and Vettel praised the Monegasque driver ahead of his home Grand Prix last weekend, while 2016 World Champion Rosberg and 2008 runner-up Massa have also given Leclerc positive feedback.

Hamilton feels the reigning FIA Formula 2 champion can do ‘great things’ in Formula 1, while Vettel feels Leclerc is a potential future Scuderia Ferrari driver. Rosberg, who retired as soon as he became champion, feels Leclerc has all the potential to become a future champion himself.

“He has the potential to win the championship one day,” Rosberg is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “The very special drivers, even when they don’t have a good car, they manage to bring across the magic.

“And that’s what Charles has now been doing. One, two races where you just see: ‘OK, this is special’.”

However, Leclerc himself, whilst admitting the positive comments is good to hear, he will be focusing on his job with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team as he heads to the Canadian Grand Prix eyeing a third points finish of the season having scored points in both the Azerbaijan and Spanish Grand Prix.

“It feels amazing,” Leclerc said to Motorsport.com. “To have these four drivers speak of me that way, saying positive things, is crazy. It’s always very special to hear these positive things.

“On the other hand I try to not listen to it too much, focus on the job. I still have a lot I can improve on. When I’m out of the car, I have very big respect for them and it’s an honour to hear that.

“When I’m in the car, when I have the helmet on, I don’t think about anyone. These things disappear and the drivers that are there are just any drivers.”