Max Verstappen: “The whole weekend we were very competitive”

Max Verstappen feels he maximised the strategy as he secured his second podium of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was quickest in all three practice session before qualifying third on Saturday as he silenced some of his critics this weekend.

“The whole weekend we were very competitive and in the race, with the tyres we had, I think we maximised our strategy and we were very happy with the result,” said Verstappen. “Every single weekend you go in you try to win and here practice has been good, Qualifying has been positive and the race went well too.

“Of course we’re very pleased with that and to come away with a podium and challenging for second at the end at this track, which is not ideal for us, is really positive. When you feel confident with the car then you can do a good job, and during the race I think we managed the car in the best way possible on the Hypersoft tyres.”

Verstappen was unable to get ahead of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport of Valtteri Bottas at the start but closed on the Finn in the closing laps, however, concedes the Scuderia Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel was too quick to even challenge at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“In this kind of race you have to manage a lot, fuel first of all, then also the tyres, you have the pressure from behind, you don’t want to let them into your DRS but one point I can see that I was pulling away quite comfortably so then I was challenging Valtteri at the end,” said the Dutchman.

“So the race was in one way maybe a little bit boring but on the other hand you needed full focus on doing a good job. Seb was very fast today and I could quickly feel that we were just lacking top speed.

“The tyres were holding on really well at the end when I was challenging Valtteri because he was fuel saving which shows our car was working well and for sure we have a very competitive car at the moment.”

Verstappen admits Aston Martin Red Bull Racing can’t challenge at the very top at every track but was optimistic about their chances after the strong performance in Canada.

“I don’t think we can challenge for victories on every track, it just depends on how long the straights are but for now I am looking forward to the upcoming races,” concluded Verstappen.