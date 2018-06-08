Max Verstappen tops timesheets in Free Practice Two

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets for the second time today in Free Practice Two of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen went quickest in a session for the first time this year earlier in Free Practice One and replicated this in FP2. He led Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen, who went second quickest.

Daniel Ricciardo had a largely quiet session, with Red Bull needing to rectify issues on the car for much of it. However, he was able to get out when many of the other drivers were on their race-runs and set a time good enough to put him third quickest. Lewis Hamilton set his time on the hardest compound tyre to go fourth, and behind him was Sebastian Vettel, who looked strangely off the pace of his team-mate.

Valtteri Bottas could only manage a lap quick enough to put him sixth, although he had a decent margin to an impressive Romain Grosjean in seventh. The Sahara Force India F1 Team duo was next quickest to take eighth and ninth, with Esteban Ocon just edging Sergio Pérez.

Fernando Alonso rounded out the top ten, but was on a harder compound tyre than many of those around him, setting his best lap on the ultrasoft as opposed to hypersoft tyre. Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team’s Charles Leclerc was snapping at his heels, sitting in eleventh in yet another impressive display in his rookie season.

Brendon Hartley had a good session amongst the rumours about his future in Formula One to go twelfth and comprehensively beat team-mate Pierre Gasly, who sat down in eighteenth. Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg went thirteenth and fourteenth quickest respectively, with the latter getting his first good run of the weekend after stopping on track earlier with gearbox issues.

Marcus Ericsson was fifteenth, with McLaren F1 Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne sixteenth. The Belgian picked up damage when he brushed the wall, bringing his session to an end prematurely. Similarly, Carlos Sainz Jr., who only managed seventeenth quickest had to end running early when he made significant contact with the wall.

Williams Martini Racing‘s plight did not improve in today’s running, with home-favourite Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin way off the pace down in nineteenth and twentieth.