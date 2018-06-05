McLaren Looking to Capitalise on “Notoriously Unpredictable” Canadian Grand Prix – Eric Boullier

McLaren F1 Team’s Eric Boullier is optimistic of a trophy for his team at this weekend’s 2018 Canadian Grand Prix…albeit in the traditional raft race rather than on track.

Instead, Boullier’s ambitions are for more points for the team following a difficult weekend last time out in Monaco. Boullier however, remains aware of the “notoriously unpredictable” Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and knows that his team and drivers must be on top of their game.

“Canada has been a great race in McLaren’s history, and we all love going racing there,” says Boullier. “The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a great street track, unlike any that we see on the calendar today, and is a really tough challenge for the engineers, mechanics and drivers.

“It’s a circuit that is notoriously unpredictable, and all the teams work hard to set up their cars for its demanding characteristics. Even then, a lot is still left to chance, which is why the drivers, teams and fans alike are huge fans of this grand prix.”

McLaren currently sit fifth in the constructors’ championship with forty points and Boullier points to qualifying in Montreal as key to a good result for the team.

“We know it won’t be an easy weekend for us, but it’s important we focus on getting ourselves in the most representative grid slots we can to be able to fight on Sunday. We’ve had a couple of difficult weekends, so hopefully in Montreal we’ll be able to see further progress and bring home some points – and the raft race trophy!”