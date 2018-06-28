McLaren’s Eric Boullier: “We’ll be looking for a smooth and reliable weekend”

Eric Boullier feels the Red Bull Ring is a real driver’s circuit, but he hopes that both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne are allowed to show their potential after three pointless races for the McLaren F1 Team.

The team has endured a tough run of races, with four retirements across the past four races, with Alonso having failed to see the chequered flag in the past three, with the latest retirement in the French Grand Prix coming in the closing stages as he suffered a suspension issue.

Boullier, McLaren’s racing director, admits the recent form and performances have been frustrating for everyone involved, but he hopes the Spaniard can see the chequered flag for the first time since his home Grand Prix in the middle of May.

“The track is compact and relatively straightforward, but also a real driver’s circuit – you’re looking to extract the tiniest margins from car and driver around such a short, quick lap,” said Boullier. “And that’s not always easy, as a few of the corners sometimes look more inviting than they really are…

“After a couple of difficult races, we’ll be looking for a smooth and reliable weekend on both sides of the garage. Fernando’s recent retirements have been frustrating, so it would be good to see him get to the finish this weekend.”

Austria is the second race of the first ever triple-header in Formula 1 history, and Boullier says the Red Bull Ring is very fan orientated, much like the Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend and Silverstone next, which makes it an enjoyable weekend for everyone involved in the sport and for the fans.

“This is the second race of F1’s summer triple-header, and like Paul Ricard and Silverstone, one of the most fan-focused events on the calendar,” said Boullier.

“For that reason, it’s always an enjoyable weekend, and one that’s good for the sport.”