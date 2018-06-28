Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “You cannot take anything for granted this season”

Toto Wolff remains firm that tiny details will make all the difference between the leading three teams in 2018 as the battle for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship hots up heading to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton took his third victory of the campaign last weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard but both Scuderia Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing with Daniel Ricciardo have also taken multiple wins in 2018, with all three teams putting a driver on the podium last Sunday.

Mercedes have traditionally been strong at the Red Bull Ring but the same was said two races ago at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix, and Vettel came away from the track with the race win.

Wolff says it is important for Mercedes to work out every minute detail in order to come out on top this weekend, but the closeness at the front is making the season a ‘great spectacle’ for the fans and a big but ‘exciting’ challenge for the teams involved.

“The results of the last races show that it’s all about the details – this season more than ever,” said Wolff. “Marginal gains defined the outcome of the race in both Montreal and Le Castellet and you need to get every detail right in order to win.

“On paper, we should be in a good position for Austria; we had the fastest car in France and we have shown good performances in Spielberg in the past. But you cannot take anything for granted this season, the performance of the top-three teams is too closely matched.

“This makes the 2018 season a great spectacle for the fans and an exciting challenge for the teams. We need to keep pushing hard and keep bringing performance to the track.”