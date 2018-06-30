Munnich Motorsport interested in more ARX outings

Rene Munnich and Timo Scheider, who both raced for Munnich Motorsport at the Americas Rallycross season opener at Silverstone, have expressed an interest in continuing in the series.

The German squad was a late addition to the field for the new series’ bow last month, but was seen as nothing more than a ‘field filler’ in what was a grid thin on US entries.

However, despite the inclusion of a multi-car, factory-backed Subaru team Munnich Motorsport were the best of the rest for much of the weekend. Scheider won Q4, then was on target for a second place finish in the final until suspension failure took him out of contention, while team owner Munnich also showed strong pace in a car that was only completed days before the event.

Speaking at Silverstone, Munnich said that ARX presented an interesting prospect for his team, but admitted that racing in America wouldn’t be without its difficulties.

“I always look for interesting things, we are a private team, private drivers and competing in the world championship against factories, it’s nice but from a results [point of view] it’s not possible to make something. Something like this, a smaller championship that is growing is fun just to be here,” he told the Checkered Flag.

“We will see,” he added. “It’s not so easy with taking the cars to America because we’ve not got enough cars to have one or two cars in America and some in Europe, so we will see but I think I will do two races maybe.”

Scheider was also positive about the possibility of racing in the US, but admitted that the decision ultimately comes down to the team.

“I’d love to definitely but it’s a team decision,” said the ex-DTM man. “I spoke to Scott [Speed] and Tanner [Foust] as well and they told me I need to come over just to experience racing in the US.”

“I would love to somehow but but at the end of the day it’s a budget thing,” Scheider continued. “We have to get everything together and the team is part of WTCR, European Rallycross and now some race events with me in the World RX and ARX and there’s not lots of people hanging around who are able to fix those cars and run a weekend like this but the team tried their best and will push hard to get the car ready for the next race in World RX.”