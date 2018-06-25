Nico Hülkenberg: “Just To Survive Was Important”

Nico Hülkenberg has described lap one of the 2018 French Grand Prix as “carnage”, saying survival was key to scoring points for the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team.

Hülkenberg had started the race twelfth, disappointed to be out-qualified by team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr., but the German gained places in the race to finish ninth.

“It was good out there today,” said Hülkenberg. “I’m happy to gain a few places and finish in the points. Lap one was interesting, just to survive was important as it was carnage everywhere.

“We were a little on the back foot yesterday, so ninth was probably the best we could achieve today. I had fun out there, though, making a couple of overtakes and enjoying a bit of racing.

The German finished just one place behind Sainz, largely due to the latter’s power loss in the late stages of the race. The result helps Renault consolidate fourth place in the constructors’ championship while Hülkenberg takes the coveted seventh in the driver’s standings.

“Carlos was on for a good result and it’s a pity he missed out on sixth as that would have been really good points for the team. Overall, we’ve gained points in the Constructors’ so that’s not too bad at all.”