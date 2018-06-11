Ocon Believes Force India had Potential to Better Ninth in Canada

Esteban Ocon was pleased to finish in the points at the Canadian Grand Prix but feels there was more on offer after finishing ninth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver was in a race long battle with the two Renault Sport Formula One Team cars of Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. but an issue in the pit stop cost the Frenchman.

“It’s good to pick up more points, but we had the potential to score even more today,” said Ocon. “I had a fantastic first lap and got ahead of Hülkenberg, which was the target, and I was running well in seventh place.

“Then we had a small issue at the pit stop, which cost us a couple of seconds, and it dropped me down behind both of the Renaults. From there I tried my best to fight back and I came close to catching Sainz in the final few laps, but it wasn’t possible to overtake, especially after he cut the track and gained some time on the final lap when I was about to overtake him.”

Ocon admits he is disappointed that it wasn’t a seventh or eighth place finish but feels he can be happy with his performance in Canada.

“It’s a shame because the strategy should have worked really well,” said the Frenchman. “I will focus on the positives because it’s been a strong performance by the team this weekend.

“We can be satisfied with what we have done here. The pace has been competitive, but we need to keep pushing.”