Pernilla Solberg: “The objective is a simple one, to keep doing what we’re doing”

Team Principal of PSRX Volkswagen Sweden, Pernilla Solberg, is confident that the performances of both of the drivers so far this year put them in a strong position in the FIA World Rallycross Championship standings.

Leading both the Driver’s and Constructor’s Championships, PSRX once more looks like the team to beat. Reigning champion and standing’s leader, Johan Kristoffersson, is already further ahead of the second placed driver, Sébastien Loeb than he was at this time last season.

The championship heads to Hell in Norway this weekend, making it a home race for team owner and driver Petter Solberg. Solberg hasn’t had much luck around his home-track before, but Kristoffersson took one of his several wins here last year, and Pernilla Solberg is hoping that the team will be able to emulate that this year.

“The objective is a simple one, to keep doing what we’re doing,” she commented.

“We have put in the foundations for a really, really strong season. In the teams’ championship, we are 22 points ahead of our nearest rival and Johan is further ahead in the drivers’ championship than he was this time last year. That’s a fantastic start and it’s so important that we keep that momentum going and build on those foundations.



“This is Norway, it’s a fantastic place for the sport and we have so, so many fantastic fans coming to share this weekend with us. Petter really wants to win and his home race this week would be such a good time to do that. He’s had some back luck so far this season.



“Like both of the boys have said, what we have to do now is focus on the small details – this is where the last tenth of a second is in the lap times and that’s what we’ll be doing in Hell.”