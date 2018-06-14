Pernilla Solberg – “We will keep pushing harder for the next result!”

Whilst it may look on the outside that the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden squad are having an easy time of dominating the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, on the inside its a very different story.

The 2018 Polo Supercar is an evolution of the 2017 car and the team are working hard on every detail to maintain the advantage they have. This year the competition is closer and every tenth over a World RX event is vital.

Team Principal Pernilla Solberg explains the hard work that’s gone on behind the scenes since the 2018 World RX of Great Britain at Silverstone several weeks ago.

“We have made a huge effort since Silverstone to try and improve our performance and I’m really proud of every team member for all the work they have put in. The work has paid off so this double podium feels even more special!” explained Solberg.

“Johan has been superb all weekend, fantastic speed and consistency and Petter has been there with him as well. To see those two boys on the podium means so much to the team.”

With both Johan Kristoffersson and Petter Solberg finishing first and third in the 2018 World RX of Norway, this means that Kristoffersson has won four out of five World RX events so far and leads the Drivers Championship.

For Solberg, finishing third on home turf means a lot and also keeps the team in from in the Teams Championship. However, the team continues to push harder as they move on to the 2018 World RX of Sweden in two weeks time.

“The start of the season has been tough. It’s sure that the races are getting closer and with that in mind this kind of performance is giving even more pleasure,” said Pernilla Solberg.

“But, like we always say, we cannot stop now. We keep working. We keep pushing harder for the next result.”