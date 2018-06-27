Porsche Supercup VIP Car returns in Austria with Dakar winner Walkner

The VIP car will return for the next round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at the Red Bull Ring in Austria this weekend with Dakar motorcycle winner Matthias Walkner taking on the challenge.

Last seen in 2015 when Patrick Dempsey drove it at the Spa Francorchamps round, the VIP car has seen a variety of people take part in the première one-make series from Porsche.

Mika Häkkinen, Walter Röhrl, Eddie Jordan, Kevin Schwantz and Charlie Whiting are a few of the 250+ names that have driven in the past.

While some drivers are more competitive than others, Häkkinen took two victories, one at Monaco and another at Budapest.

Walkner will make his Supercup debut in front of his home crowd in Austria having taken victory in the 2018 Dakar Rally earlier this year.

Speaking to racecam.de at the start of the season tests in Barcelona, Walkner said of his first impressions of the 911 GT3 Cup car, “Of course it’s a different matter for me to change on a racing circuits with four wheels. But I have to say that the Porsche is an excellent car to drive. “Only going through the corners need a little more courage, but I work very hard to get along” he added.

In addition to Austria the VIP will be seen three more times at Silverstone, Budapest and Spa Francorchamps, with drivers still to be announced.