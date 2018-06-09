Räikkönen Happy with Ferrari Improvements During Friday Practice

Kimi Räikkönen was happy to see the improvement of his Scuderia Ferrari throughout the day on Friday during practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver was sixth in the morning session but improved in the afternoon to finish second behind the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 of Max Verstappen.

Räikkönen admits that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is not the easiest to get the car set up on due to the bumpy track surface.

“This track is not the easiest to get things where you want them,” said Räikkönen. “It’s not straightforward and we expected that.

“It’s very bumpy, not just with all the bumps, but also with the kerbs to ride over. The combination of low downforce and low grip can make it very difficult.”

The Ferrari driver was able to work with the Hypersoft tyre and feels that as a team, they have a better understanding of them and that they are heading in the right direction.

“As for the Hypersoft tyres, at least we have a better idea of how they work,” said the Finn. “They’re good on one lap and then last quite a few more.

“We’ve been improving during the day and that proves that we’re going in the right direction. For sure we have some work ahead of us, but I was a bit happier at the end of the session.”