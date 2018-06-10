Ravishankar Takes Maiden F3 Win at Silverstone

A maiden BRDC British F3 Championship win for Pavan Ravishankar saw the Singaporean lead from start to finish in the second race of the Silverstone weekend. It’s the Double R Racing drivers first win since September last year in Asian Formula Renault.

The reverse grid race meant that Ravishankar would start on pole after finishing last yesterday, but the Singaporean would be determined to keep his advantage, breaking away on the opening lap as a queue quickly formed behind Arvin Esmaeili.

Sadly the Iranian-Swede could not hold on to his advantage, eventually dropping towards the back, with Renault Development driver Sun Yue Yang taking up mantle of top chaser.

All eyes were on the championship challengers as Kush Maini was forced to retire on the opening lap. With both Manuel Maldonado and Krish Mahadik pitting for separate reasons, it was left up to Nicolai Kjaergaard and Linus Lundqvist to make up the places. The Double R driver had made up more places at the start, but seemed content to follow Kjaergaard up through the order in the knowledge he’d score more points overall for overtaking.

Up front though, Ravishankar romped home for not just his first podium but also his maiden win in F3, eventually crossing the line 3.4 seconds ahead of Yang, who also recorded his best result of the year.

The podium was rounded out by Tom Gamble after a move to demote teammate Tristan Charpentier in the closing laps. Kjaergaard followed him through ensuring there was a one car gap between himself and Lundqvist in sixth.

Two other drivers making progress would be Billy Monger and Jordan Cane, with the pair rounding out the top eight.