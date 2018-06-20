Reigning champion Wall dominates Hidden Valley Raceway race one

Starting from pole position, reigning Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia champion David Wall took a lights to flag victory at Hidden Valley Raceway while in TAG Heuer Pro Am victory was claimed by Adrian Flack.

While Wall was dominant throughout the race (including setting the fastest lap), Jaxon Evans kept up the pace at the front as he chased down a potential victory, as the chequered flag fell there was just a one-second gap between the pair.

So far this season Wall has been within the top four positions over the nine races, but the race win is his first since Bathurst last year.

“It’s good to get our first race win in the new car, which is slightly different to set up and drive to the previous version GT3 Cup car. I’m finally getting my head around it a little bit,” said Wall.

“Overall we’ve ticked a lot of boxes and I’m really happy with the weekend so far. Today was good; we’ll now see what tomorrow brings.”

Dylan O’Keeffe battled to the final podium position after a fight with James Moffat.

Dale Wood showed promise in the opening stages of the race but fell down the order as the race progressed. Cameron Hill also lost our after qualifying a career best third place, he would drop to sixth place.

Nick McBride would suffer a similar fate, after starting from second place he locked up under braking and would end the race down in seventh place.

The TAG Heuer Pro-Am front row was occupied by reigning class champion Stephen Grove, with Adrian Flack alongside.

Grove held the early advantage in the race but on lap thirteen Flack made a move for the class lead where he would remain to take his maiden victory.

“It’s really the first time this year that we’ve had a good car underneath us. We did some testing a week ago and went through the processes.

“We’ve got our heads around it now and the boys did a great job to get the car to where it is now, which is just a beautiful race car,” said Flack.

“I started racing in Porsches years ago in GTs with my younger brother. It’s just a matter of getting back into it and learning about this car and how it works. I think we’re starting to get there now so hopefully we’ll be a lot more competitive for the rest of the year.”

Grove would have to settle for second place ahead of class points leader Roger Lago who claimed the final class podium.

Results: Race 1

1. #1 David Wall (Pro) 18 laps, 20:39.2966

2. #7 Jaxon Evans (Pro) 18 laps, 20:40.3819

3. #88 Dylan O’Keeffe (Pro) 18 laps, 20:41.3048

4. #18 James Moffat (Pro) 18 laps, 20:45.1123

5. #100 Dale Wood (Pro) 18 laps, 20:45.6491

6. #111 Cameron Hill (Pro) 18 laps, 20:48.0501

7. #8 Nick McBride (Pro) 18 laps, 20:49.6177

8. #777 Jordan Love (Pro) 18 laps, 20:51.5725

9. #20 Adrian Flack (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 20:52.6462

10. #77 Michael Almond (Pro) 18 laps, 20:53.6420

11. #4 Stephen Grove (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 20:55.1918

12. #888 Glen Wood (Pro) 18 laps, 20:55.4159

13. #23 Roger Lago (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 21:00.3541

14. #6 Tim Miles (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 21:02.0261

15. #19 Anthony Gilbertson (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 21:03.3501

16. #15 Josh Hunt (Pro) 18 laps, 21:04.3801

17. #12 Adam Garwood (Pro) 18 laps, 21:06.1771

18. #14 Peter Major (Pro) 18 laps, 21:07.9925

19. #808 John Steffensen (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 21:09.6792

20. #22 Dean Cook (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 21:16.5910

21. #131 Graham Williams (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 18 laps, 21:45.3220

DNF #5 Greg Taylor (TAG Heuer Pro-Am)

DNF #9 Marc Cini (TAG Heuer Pro-Am)