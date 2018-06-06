Renault’s Chester feels Canada requires “Striking A Downforce Balance”

Renault Sport Formula One Team’s chassis technical director Nick Chester is aware of the challenges of setting up the car round the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Chester feels the team have always been strong at setting the car up and he knows it is important to have a car good in a straight line and some of the slow corners at the circuit.

“It’s a track which isn’t used very much, so it’s usually a pretty dirty surface when we start running on it.

“It’s very much a traction circuit, as there are quite a few slow corners and then some big long straights.

“Canada is about power and traction.

“You need a lower downforce set-up level, as you also need that straight-line speed.

“Striking a downforce balance can be quite difficult, but we’re usually pretty good at working out what level to run when we get there.

“Kerb riding too is important, and we need to get the car low and stiff to balance between the best aero and getting the car riding the kerbs.

“Kerb riding is important but we need to optimise ride heights for the aero platform so there is a balance to be struck between aero performance and getting the car riding the kerbs.”

Renault are bringing upgrades to Canada and Chester believes it should aid performance and is hopeful that updates can continue coming for the rest of the season.

“There’s a B-spec engine for Canada and we’re looking forward to that, as it should bring a bit more performance.

“There are a few bodywork updates too with some rear wing end plates, as well as small changes to the front wing.

“We’re trying to bring things to the track at every race.”

The Monaco Grand Prix saw Renault move further clear of McLaren F1 Team in fourth place in the constructors championship and Chester knows it is important to keep consistently being in the points.

“Overall, it was a decent weekend with both cars scoring points.

“Nico recovered well in the race and worked his strategy very well.

“Carlos endured heavy tyre degradation to his fronts and had to settle for tenth.

“It’s important that we keep chipping away at points, and we’ve done that in Monaco.”