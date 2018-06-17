Robin Larsson enjoys positive weekend in Hell

Since returning to the FIA World Rallycross Championship with the Olsbergs MSE team, Robin Larsson has been working hard on making the new Ford Fiesta ST a faster and more competitive Supercar.

During a season where the competition has closed up a lot between all of the two car teams, Larsson has had his fair share of good and bad weekends, however the 2018 World RX of Norway turned out to the best so far.

“It was a trouble-free and competitive weekend in Hell, one that puts us in a positive frame of mind for the big one next up at Höljes,” explained Larsson.

“With the car improving each time it heads out on track, it’s gratifying to know we are closing the gap on the manufacturers ahead.”

During the first two Qualifying sessions on Saturday, the 2014 FIA European Rallycross Champion showed good pace in the upgraded Ford Fiesta ST by setting the tenth fastest time in both of his races.

After setting top twelve times during the final two Qualifying session in Sunday, Larsson found himself ninth place overall, just behind team-mate Kevin Eriksson. With a place secured in the Semi-Finals for the third time this year, the Swedish driver pushed hard in his race but would ultimately finish in fifth place.

Larsson was in good company missing out on the Supercar Final with Team Peugeot Total driver Sebastien Loeb and 2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund also ending their weekend at that stage.

Despite this he is hopeful of another good showing in his home round, the 2018 World RX of Sweden, where the team will be looking to enjoy good performance from both cars at Holjes.

“We will be right in the hunt for the final at Höljes, a track we know very well and where the Fiesta should excel.”