Romain Grosjean: “Tyre compounds are going to be the number one priority for us to understand”

Romain Grosjean does not think his Haas F1 Team got the best out of the Hypersoft tyres during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as the Frenchman struggled to a fifteenth place finish.

The same tyre compound will also be used this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix, and Grosjean feels it will be important to get good feedback with the Hypersoft during practice, particularly as he will be running with an upgraded VF-18 this weekend.

“I think it worked as expected in qualifying, even though I don’t think we got the best of them,” said Grosjean of the Hypersoft. “We’ve got to get a bit more understanding of them before heading to Canada.

“In the race, I’ve got to be honest, the three different compounds just didn’t work for us. We were just cruising around, not driving, not pushing as hard as we wanted.

“Tyre compounds are going to be the number one priority for us to understand with the new package. The circuit is very different. It is much more high speed with much more curb riding, so the setups are quite different.”

Grosjean admits he has had no issues so far in 2018 with the brakes, something he has been heavily critical of in the past, and he feels Haas is finally over their problems that affected them in his opening two years with the team.

“I’m loving the brakes we’re running,” said the Frenchman. “I haven’t had an issue with them, and the feeling has been perfect. That box is ticked.

“Canada is very hard on the brakes, but our cooling should be better. Sometimes you can do some lift-and-coast, especially when the car is full of fuel at the beginning of the race.

“You want to try to save the brakes a bit and not overheat them, so they’re good by the end of the race when you’re trying to push them, or by pit stop time.”

Six years ago on his first visit to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Grosjean played a starring role in events and was able to make a one-stop strategy pay off to finish second, behind only Lewis Hamilton, and what he would do for something like that to happen again this year after failing to score in the opening six races of 2018.

“That was a great race,” admitted Grosjean. “I started P7. I had a one-stop strategy while everyone else was on a two-stop strategy. Initially, I thought I would finish fifth or sixth as I was stuck behind the Mercedes of (Nico) Rosberg. I couldn’t overtake.

“Then, everyone pitted. The ones who didn’t were really struggling with grip, so I could overtake them. I didn’t quite have the pace to chase Lewis (Hamilton) and take the win.

“It was a great race and, obviously, a great result. I always try to do my best. It was a good race. I enjoyed it. It’s always important to strive for the highest finish you can and be as high on the podium as possible.”