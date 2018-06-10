Sainz Praises Mechanics after Rapid Turbo Change ahead of Montreal Qualifying

Carlos Sainz Jr. was full of praise for his mechanics after they performed a turbo change before Qualifying, and he rewarded them by setting the ninth fastest time of the session on Saturday afternoon at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Spaniard’s Renault Sport Formula One Team mechanics worked hard to make a precautionary change of the turbo in between final practice on Saturday morning and Qualifying later that afternoon after debris was found in the intake, but did so in time to ensure Sainz was able to participate in the session.

After out-qualifying team-mate Nico Hülkenberg in both the Spanish and Monaco Grand Prix, Sainz was unable to make it a hat trick in Canada, ending just two-tenths of a second shy of the German, but despite this he was happy with how Qualifying unfolded, particularly after the turbo change.

“I’m quite happy with how things have gone today,” said Sainz. “This Q3 is definitely thanks to all our mechanics for sorting the car out and completing an amazing change on my turbo to help me get out in qualifying.

“It was a great job by the whole team.”

Looking ahead to the race, Sainz admits it will be hard in the early stages running with the Hypersoft compound of Pirelli tyre that he was forced to use to get through into the top ten shootout, but he will be doing his utmost to secure some good points for Renault.

“For tomorrow we have good pace but it’ll be a tough race, especially starting on the Hypersoft tyre, but we’ll be pushing flat out to have both cars in the top ten,” said the Spaniard.