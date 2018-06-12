Sergey Sirotkin Admits: “We Were The Slowest Car Of The Day”

Sergey Sirotkin admitted it was another difficult race for the Williams Martini Racing team as the Russian remains as one of only two drivers yet to score a point in 2018.

Sirotkin was the last classified finisher at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, and he felt the start of the race was a challenge due to starting on a hardest compound of tyres available – the Supersoft – compared to others around him on either the Ultrasoft or Hypersoft.

“It was a difficult race,” admitted Sirotkin. “The start was particularly tough in the beginning with the prime tyres compared to the much softer compounds of everybody else.

“Still, I was able to gain some positions at the start. However, with the safety car and an extremely poor warm up with the harder compound of tyre, it was impossible to keep up with the pace.”

Williams are bottom of the constructors championship with only the four points that team-mate Lance Stroll picked up in Azerbaijan and Sirotkin conceded that they were the slowest car at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and have to admit that they are the slowest of the teams at the present time.

“We were the slowest car of the day and we have done our best to finish the race despite the issues we’ve had,” said the Russian. “That’s where we are and we have to be honest with that.”