Sergey Sirotkin: “I Am Quite Disappointed We Couldn’t Fight”

Sergey Sirotkin was disappointed he was unable to fight in qualifying after another tough session for Williams Martini Racing at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Russian driver will line up in eighteenth for the race as he aims to get his first point in Formula 1 at the seventh time of asking.

Williams struggled during both first and second practice sessions on Friday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and that has carried through to Saturday with Sirotkin describing it as “difficult”.

“It’s been a very difficult session,” said Sirotkin. “We were struggling to understand how to make the tyre work best in the hot conditions that we faced yesterday in FP2, and today in qualifying.

“This is crucial as you can play around with the car balance a lot but we missed the peak of the tyre completely.”

It has been a tough start to the season for the Grove-based outfit and Sirotkin felt he was going into qualifying on a positive note but was ultimately disappointed at the lack of pace the Williams car has the present time.

“I really tried to be positive going into the session as we have been working on improvements and felt we had a better understanding of the car,” said Sirotkin.

“However, I am quite disappointed we couldn’t fight.”