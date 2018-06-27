Stephen Grove to rejoin Porsche Supercup for Germany and Hungary

Australian Porsche racer Stephen Grove will return to Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup for two more races following his debut earlier this year in Monaco.

Currently second in the TAG Heuer Pro-Am standings of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Grove finished twenty-second overall, and fifth in class on the streets of Monte Carlo.

He will rejoin Pro GT by Alméras for the German and Hungary rounds of the series alongside the Formula 1 weekend.

“I’m really excited to add all these overseas races to my calendar,” said Grove.

“They are quite unique experiences in that I’m adapting to new environments as such and new race tracks as well – it’s very different to racing back in Australia.

“Hockenheim and Budapest are two tracks I don’t know, but I will have the same engineer for those two rounds, whereas in Monaco I had someone different, so that will help the continuity.

“The risk versus reward is a lot different at those two circuits, they have a lot more run off because they are more traditional tracks so I’ll be able to push a little more.

“I’ve got to learn two different circuits that I haven’t been to in the next few weeks. It’s a good thing I’m doing it with the same team we did Monaco with, it’s in a Cup car, so it will be exciting.”

With the two rounds back-to-back, Grove will have a busy few weeks as following Hungary he heads back to Australia for Round 5 of the Carrera Cup Australia series at Sydney Motorsport Park.