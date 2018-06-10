Stroll Hoping for a Repeat of 2017 after Qualifying Seventeenth in Canada

Lance Stroll admits his Williams Martini Racing car is still “not as competitive as we should be” after qualifying seventeenth for his home race.

The Williams has struggled all weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but Stroll had hoped for more in qualifying.

“I thought there was a bit more in it,” said Stroll. “I locked up in the last chicane on my best lap and that lost something like two and a half tenths.

“However, it would not have been enough to get into Q2, and not enough to get another position as we were six tenths off Gasly in P16. Unfortunately, we are not as competitive as we should be, but I am still happy with my first run and my performance.”

Stroll has made more places up than any other driver in 2018 on the first lap and will look for inspiration from last year where he scored his first points in Formula 1 despite starting seventeenth that day.

“In the race it is a whole other story and I hope the race pace will be better, as last time I started 17th here I finished 9th, so anything is possible,” said the Canadian.

“This weekend will be very special as it is my home race, I love the energy and I have a lot of butterflies in a good way.”