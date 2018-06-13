Timur Timerzyanov reflects on weekend in Hell

For most people, Hell is a negative place to be. However for former Double FIA European Rallycross Champion Timur Timerzyanov, the Norwegian round of World RX is usually his best event every year.

The 2018 World RX of Norway turned out to be a much different affair for the Russian driver. Whilst showing good pace to make the Semi-Finals after the first two Qualifying session on Saturday, Sunday proved to be the complete opposite.

Contact in Q3 for the GRX Taneco driver with Sebastian Loeb ended his race before the second turn. This would be the start of his issues on Sunday after retiring on the spot during the Qualifying race.

“I had to make a quick decision going into the first turn,” the Russian said. “I chose to follow the leaders and took a knock on my steering rack in a collision with Loeb. I ended up against the wall.”

After rapid repair were made to the ex-WRC Hyundai i20, Timerzyanov was looking forward to making up valauble ground in Q4. His sights were firmly set on a place in the Semi-Final alongside team-mate Niclas Gronholm.

When it came to his race, the Russian driver did not line up on the starting grid and would take no further part in the event. A gearbox issue would end the consecutive runs of Supercar Finals in Norway for Timerzyanov.

“I’m really disappointed, a mechanical problem inside the gearbox prevented me from taking the start in Q4,” said Timerzyanov.

“It’s a pity because we have lost a lot of points. It’s the first time this season that I’ve missed out on the semi-finals and it’s the first time I’ve not been a finalist at Hell.”

“We’ll need to be stronger for the next race. In my opinion, Sweden is the toughest track of the season.”