Vandoorne Says Additional DRS Zone for Austrian Grand Prix should “Add a New Element to the Race”

Stoffel Vandoorne is expecting a slightly different Austrian Grand Prix to usual following the addition of a third DRS zone between turns one and two.

This is the third time the FIA has added an additional DRZ zone, the first and second times being at the Australian Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix. Both times they failed to make much of an impact, though were placed on shorter straights and aimed towards letting the driver catch up to potentially make a move on the “traditional” DRS zone. This time, however, the new zone is placed between two existing ones – effectively giving drivers three consecutive straights of DRS activation on the track with the quickest lap time of the year.

Whilst this has led to criticism from some, Vandoorne believes it will “add to the spectacle” of the race, adding that McLaren F1 Team are looking to build on improvements they’ve made so far this year.

“I really enjoy this track. I think Turn Three is a good corner for racing – you can out-brake another car here; and the addition of a third DRS zone along the straight between Turns One and Two should add a new element to the race. Hopefully, it will add to the spectacle.

“I also really enjoy the last corner. You come into before you’ve really finished with the previous corner, and the car is loaded and you’re already committed. It’s a place where you always think you can bite off more than you can chew – and sometimes you can, sometimes you can’t! I think that’s a good lesson for other circuits to take onboard.

“It’s a great track and a great weekend. For McLaren, we’ll be looking for more steady progress and an improvement over some of our recent races.”