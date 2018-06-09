Verstappen Has “A Good Feeling” After Strong Friday Showing In Canada

Max Verstappen says he has “a good feeling” after topping both practice sessions on Friday for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman topped a session in 2018 for the first time in the morning and followed it up in the afternoon.

Verstappen feels the car is working well and they are competitive at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“Today was a good day, the car is working very well.

“We did not really change a lot initially and that’s always a good sign and gives you hope.

“I think we looked quite competitive and it was a positive start to the weekend.

“Mercedes was very quick, but I think we are not too far away.”

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is still slightly down on top speed says Verstappen but overall, the Dutch driver has a good feeling about the rest of the weekend.

“The tyres worked well, we were quite fast and to see it in the long run, we can be even faster.

“The car did everything it should do, it started well straight away so I just followed the track.

“We are still lacking a bit of top speed, but we can make some improvements and tonight we will see what we can do.

“But so far everything went well and I have a good feeling.”