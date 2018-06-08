Vettel Admits “It Is Hard To Make Any Predictions” For The Canadian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel feels it is “hard to make any predictions” ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver is aware that there a lot of variables this weekend including the threat of rain and therefore admits it is hard to say who will be on top.

“Compared to last year, we have another car and the approach is, of course, also different.

“It is hard to make any prediction about this weekend.

“A lot can depend on what the other teams can do here and on the weather as well, as it might be raining.”

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve presents a different challenge to the drivers and Vettel hopes the Ferrari’s straight line speed can aid his challenge over the weekend.

“The track is a little bit different from any other, but we think the engine can play a role here.

“So, let’s see where we are.

“We have brought some updates here, which I am sure everyone does at some point along the season: so far, we’ve had a good and efficient car on the straights and this should help.

“There are a couple of tricky points, but I like this track.”

Vettel finished second two weeks ago in Monaco where tires were a major talking point and the German hopes he can do a good job with them.

“Unlike Monaco, which is not the best place for overtaking, I think it should be different here.

“However, tires play a bigger role this year.

“We’ve done a good job so far, but there’s still a long way to go”.