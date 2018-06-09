Vettel ‘Not Entirely Happy’ With Friday Performance in Canada

Sebastian Vettel feels Scuderia Ferrari are ‘not far off’ despite not being happy after Friday practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The German was fourth fastest in the morning session but slipped back to fifth in the afternoon session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and Vettel believes there is work to do for his Ferrari team, although it was not helped by not doing as many laps as others.

“We’re not far off, although I am not entirely happy yet and there’s still some work to do,” said Vettel. “In the end I didn’t do many laps today and I think we were running a bit late.

“It is difficult to get to know all the answers, I think we need some more time to get everything together and then we’ll see what happens. We tried various things, but there’s still something we have to work on.”

Vettel only completed 43 laps over the two sessions while team-mate Kimi Räikkönen managed 42 laps just in second practice and the German feels that he still need time to get everything together.

“I didn’t get into the rhythm, but tried to go through as much of the programme as we could,” said Vettel. “In the end, we need more time to get a better picture of the situation.

“Hopefully, putting everything together can help us tomorrow. Now we’ll stay focused on the work to do”.