“We’re getting closer to the semi-final” – Grégoire Demoustier

Sébastien Loeb Racing‘s Grégoire Demoustier was happy with the progress he made at the fourth round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Silverstone as the Belgian continues his learning curve in rallycross along with the team.

With the added advantage of some circuit knowledge at Silverstone due to the pre-season testing, Demoustier was content with what he had achieved, finishing fourteenth out of twenty-three cars..

“I had a great weekend at Silverstone.” said Demoustier. “I knew the circuit thanks to the pre-season tests. We made good progress from a technical point of view in this race.

“I also drove pretty well and we were fighting at the front in Q2 and Q4 in particular. We finished in fourteen place in Q4, which is a really good performance compared to the aims we set ourselves at the start: we’re getting closer to the semi-final.

“I’m really happy with this weekend as we’re continuing to progress in the right direction. We’re pursuing the development of the Peugeot 208 WRX that’s still running like a dream.”