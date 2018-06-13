Wrigley takes first Carrera Cup GB victory at Oulton Park

Tom Wrigley secured his maiden victory in the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB after leading from lights to flag in round seven.

Wrigley topped a close qualifying session that saw three-tenths of a second separate the Pro class competitors; points leader Dino Zamparelli lined up alongside him on the front row.

As the field got away Wrigley and Zamparelli headed for the first corner, with the pole-sitter managing to hold on to his advantage. Behind the duo Lewis Plato passed Tio Ellinas for third place.

Rory Collingbourne led the Pro-Am class ahead of Dan Vaughan and Seb Perez whilst the Am category saw Peter Mangion overtake Peter Kyle-Henney on the opening lap, ahead of Shamus Jennings.

Heading in to the first corner at the start of the second lap Plato passed Zamparelli who was losing speed as a result of hitting debris on the first lap.

In Pro-Am Perez, Vaughan and Jamie Orton we battling over second place, Perez briefly held second place with Orton in third, but it wouldn’t be long before Orton got the best of Perez and slotted in to second place.

With Plato released, he set his sights on the lead as he chased down his team-mate; Zamparelli clung on to third place, despite suffering from the damage, title rival Tio Ellinas patiently waited in fourth place.

Back in the Am class Jennings dropped down the order as a puncture put an end to his podium contention, allowing Iain Dockerill to slot in to third as Jennings pitted for new tyres.

Ellins would wait until six laps from the chequered flag to take the final podium position, ahead of the feisty Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper as Zamparelli retired.

In the closing stages of the Pro-Am battle Perez forged his way in to the lead as Vaughan jumped in to second place, ahead of Collingbourne.

Kyle-Henney took the Am class victory as Mangion dropped to second ahead of Dockerill.

Following the podium ceremony race winner Wrigley selected the random number 4 ball which reversed the grid positions of the top four overall race finishers from round seven.