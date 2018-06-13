Yelloly blitzes Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup field at day 1 of Silverstone testing

Monaco race winner Nick Yelloly continued his impressive form by topping the timesheets at Silverstone today as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup field tested on the Grand Prix circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix next month.

An impressive time of 2:02.157 saw the Brit finished fastest ahead of Thomas Preining and Michael Ammermüller.

Preining set the fastest time of the morning session with a lap of 2:02.775 ahead of Florian Latorre and Yelloly, but as the new tarmac surface started to bed in and the rubber was put down the session times dropped in the afternoon.

Speaking to racecam.de, the humble Brit said, “Of course it’s nice to be quickest driver, but it doesn’t offer any points for the championship. However, it was great to drive on my home circuit, because I will stay at home tonight.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Lewis Plato impressed in the afternoon as he finished the day fifth fastest, he joins the grid for Silverstone alongside JTR team-mate Tom Wrigley who finished fourteenth.

The only major incident of the day came when Khalid Al Wahaibi lost control of his car, ending his test in the tyre barriers. The Lechner Racing Middle East team have their work cut out this evening as they repair the car for the second day of running tomorrow.

In the Pro Am class it was Roar Lindland who was fastest, a time of 2:03.148 gave him class honours, only one second slower than Yelloly’s time. Nicolas Misslin finished second, with Mark Radcliffe in third place.