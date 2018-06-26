Yelloly poised to hunt down Ammermüller in Austria

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup gets back on track this weekend as it heads to Austria following a short break since the last round at Monaco.

Riding high on his Monaco victory, Nick Yelloly topped the time sheets at the 2-day Silverstone test session and will be hoping to continue his form heading to the Red Bull Ring.

Michael Ammermüller leads the championship battle by six points following a win at the season opening race in Barcelona and a second place finish in Monaco, and will be chasing victory in Austria after finishing second in 2017 to Matt Capmbell.

Equal on points with Yelloly are Jaap van Lagen and Dylan Pereira, both drivers have proved consistant in the opening races and could both be a threat to the podium in Spielberg.

Julien Andlauer will be in high spirits after helping the Dempsey-Proton team take the Porsche 911 RSR to GTE Am victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Frenchman is currently fifth in the championship, eighteen points adrift of the leader Ammermüller.

Thomas Preining was fastest in two of the test sessions at Silverstone and will be full of confidence going to the Red Bull Ring following a double victory in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland recently, followed home by Ammermüller and Larry Ten Voorde.

Brit Josh Webster will be hoping to jump up the standings after an eighth and seventh place finish in the two rounds so far. Tom Sharp is currently in fifteenth place as he looks to break in to the top ten.

The App-Tech Rookie championship sees Larry ten Voorde top the championship with a strong lead already, Philip Hamprecht and Alberto Cerqui are in joint second, eight points down on the leader.

In the Pro Am battle, Roar Lindland of Norway leads the standings after dominating the class so far this season, Christof Langer and Nicolas Misslin occupy second and third in the championship. Brit Mark Radcliffe is fifth in the standings.