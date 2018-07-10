Arrivabene Congratulates Ferrari for ‘Well-Deserved’ Silverstone Win

Maurizio Arrivabene congratulated his Scuderia Ferrari team on a ‘well-deserved’ victory at Silverstone, with the Italian team coming out on top after a great duel with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport on Sunday.

Silverstone is the home race for many teams on the Formula 1 grid, including Mercedes, but Sebastian Vettel was able to deny Lewis Hamilton a home victory, while Kimi Räikkönen recovered from contact with Hamilton on the opening lap and a subsequent ten-second penalty for causing the collision to claim third ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

Arrivabene, the Team principal of the Maranello-based team, was pleased with the result at Silverstone and it confirmed to him further than the SF71H remains strong in 2018, while he also had no complaints about the tyres Pirelli brought to the British Grand Prix, feeling they were perfect for their strategy.

“This was a well deserved win, mainly down to a great job from the team at the track and back in Maranello and I congratulate them,” said Arrivabene.

“Winning here is not easy as England is home to the Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Force India and Williams and others. That makes winning here all the more special.

“Sebastian drove a great race, fighting like a lion despite the pain in the neck he has suffered with since Saturday. Kimi also had a strong race proving once again what a fighter he is.

“The SF71H confirmed its strengths as it has done on other tracks already and the Pirelli tyres were a perfect match for our strategy. Tomorrow we will have our debrief and right from the afternoon we will start preparing for Sebastian’s home race, the German GP.”