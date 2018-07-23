BMW Team Studie’s Jukuchou and Kinoshita complete perfect GT4 weekend

BMW Team Studie’s Sunako Jukuchou and Takayuki Kinoshita completed a perfect weekend by adding their second GT4 victory to two pole positions and fastest times in all three practice sessions.

The Japanese pair were helped by separate incidents involving three of their main rivals. Nevertheless, another perfectly executed race was enough to put them squarely in championship contention after a tough start to the year.

While Kinoshita and Jukuchou led throughout, GruppeM Racing and Team iRace.Win‘s efforts were thwarted by separate incidents. Gilles Vannelet picked a drive-through penalty for tapping the other BMW driven by Max Chen into a spin, while a puncture for championship leader Reinhold Renger’s Mercedes-AMG consigned the German and Hwang Doyun to seventh, five laps behind the winner.

Instead, it was TTR Team SARD’s Porsche that finished second after Brian Lee and Tony Fong went one better than yesterday’s result, while the recovering Chen and Max Urata secured a one-three finish for Team Studie.

George Chou claimed fourth by just 0.2s from Ringo Chong, while Clearwater Racing’s McLaren finished sixth.

Sunako Jukuchou reflected on his team’s dominant performance, “My co-driver and I agreed that today, with the 15-second success penalty, we would really prove the strength of the car and the team. With two pole positions and two wins I believe we were strong, but our goal from the start of this season has always been to win the championship. We really regret the mistake we made in Buriram, but from now onwards we will aim to win all the remaining races in Shanghai and Ningbo.”

Blancpain GT Series Asia now takes a two-month break before reconvening for its penultimate rounds at Shanghai on 22-23 September.