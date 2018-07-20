Bottas ‘Not Completely Satisfied’ After Friday Practice in Germany

Valtteri Bottas described today as a “really good day” after a strong showing in Friday practice followed the announcement of a new Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport contract.

The confirmation of his new contract was announced before first practice and the Finnish driver is pleased to have it out the way and fully focus on the rest of the season, starting at the Hockenheimring this weekend.

“We announced my new contract today and I got to drive a Formula 1 car around Hockenheim – so it’s been a really good day and it’s great to be back in Germany,” said Bottas.

“I think we’re now in a very good situation as a team, because the contract situation is clear and we can focus totally on the tough battle we’re in.”

Bottas was only fifth fastest in the morning session and admitted he was struggling with the front end of his Mercedes but acknowledged that Friday is for sorting these minor details.

“The car seemed competitive today but, as expected, it is very close,” said Bottas. “I was struggling a bit with the front end of the car; we need to find a bit more bite in the slow and medium speed corners, but otherwise it was okay.

“I’m not completely satisfied yet but that’s exactly what Fridays are for. We will work on the car and surely make another step forward for tomorrow.”

The weather is expected to play a part this weekend and Bottas is hoping for slightly cooler conditions on Sunday to help the tyres stop overheating.

“We suffered a bit from overheating our tyres today and I’m sure the others did as well, but it looks like it will be a bit cooler on Sunday,” said Bottas.

“We’ve got a lot of data to go through tonight to gain a better understanding of the tyres when we get to the race.”