Charles Leclerc Looks To Return To The Points In Germany

Charles Leclerc is looking to put the disappointment of Silverstone behind him by returning to the points-paying positions at this weekend’s 2018 German Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team rookie was a on a three-race run of finishing in the top ten before a botched pit-stop in Britain led to his first retirement of the year.

Now, Leclerc looks to return to the points at the Hockenheimring as Formula 1 returns to Germany for the first time in two years.

“The Hockenheimring is a circuit that I know well, especially from my time in Formula 3,” said Leclerc. “It is quite a technical track, with an impressive stadium that is usually filled with many spectators.

“I really look forward to going back there – it is great to have the German Grand Prix back on the calendar. Hopefully we can build on the progress we have made in the last few races, and keep fighting for points.”

Leclerc has already scored points in five races this season and sits fourteenth in the drivers’ championship with thirteen points. Alfa Romeo Sauber meanwhile, continue their resurgence and sit just three points shy of eighth in the constructors’ championship heading to Germany.