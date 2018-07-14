Daniel Ricciardo: “Hockenheim is a fun circuit and I’ve always enjoyed going there”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo is hoping for a turn around in form and luck at the German Grand Prix after a tough triple-header.

Whilst Ricciardo still scored a good amount of points, ever since the Monaco Grand Prix, he hasn’t been able to match team-mate Max Verstappen in qualifying or the races. He has relished the short break between the last race of the triple-header and the German Grand Prix next weekend.

The Hockenheimring has been a good circuit for Ricciardo. He scored a second place finish the last time Formula One raced there in 2016 and had a good battle with Fernando Alonso in 2014. He, like many other drivers, enjoys the circuit and is also looking forward to the sampling some German culture – namely Schnitzel and beer.

“Hockenheim is a fun circuit and I’ve always enjoyed going there” he commented.

“My highlight is probably the battle I had there with Alonso in 2014 which I loved.

“Turn 1 is super-fast and the track is good for overtaking. The stadium section is also fast with a big bold left-hander. All round it’s a good track and one I’ve always gone well on and enjoyed.

“It’s good to have a bit of a break after the triple-header as things haven’t quite gone my way over the last three races, but I’m looking forward to getting back on track and to things turning around in Germany and Hungary. The German crowds are great, the German beer is good and of course, I always look forward to more Schnitzel.”