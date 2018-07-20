Daniel Ricciardo: “The priority today was to get a good race car”

Daniel Ricciardo is preparing himself for a tough weekend after the confirmation that the Australian will be starting at the back for the German Grand Prix.

Ricciardo focused mainly on race pace after the announcement by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing confirmed he would be taking new engine parts but despite this, the Aussie was impressed by the pace of the car as he topped first practice and team-mate Max Verstappen was quickest in the afternoon.

“The pace was pretty good today,” said the Australian. “This morning I was quick and Max was fastest this afternoon while I focussed on long runs.

“We are looking quite good but obviously, I will be starting somewhere down at the back on Sunday due to the engine penalties. The priority today was to get a good race car as the reality is that Qualifying will be irrelevant for me and we’re going to be passing a fair few cars on Sunday.”

The Australian is looking forward to the challenge of having to come through the field and hopes to have “a bit of fun”.

“The race run I did just now was pretty good and the car feels strong,” said Ricciardo. “Whether one car starts at the front and one car at the back, if we have a fast car it is still motivating for Sunday.

“I prepared myself before the weekend knowing that I would probably take the penalties here and I’m actually pretty excited to come through the field and have a bit of fun, so I’ll find the right perspective from it all. For me it will be satisfying and for everyone watching it should be pretty fun as well.”