Disappointing Silverstone weekend for Fach Auto Tech

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup team Fach Auto Tech came away from Silverstone in a disappointed mood after showing promising pace throughout the weekend.

The only highlight of the weekend was when Nick Yelloly secured fifth place after a tough battle, the result saw the Brit move in to second place in the championship.

Jaap van Lagen and Christof Langer both had a early end to their race after contact with fellow competitors in separate incidents.

“Things didn’t go according to plan for the whole weekend,” said Team Principal Alex Fach. “Nick had the pace to get up to the leaders but couldn’t put it all together in free practice or qualifying.

“His fifth position was the best he could have done – that was important for him and the entire team.

“The two retirements for Jaap and Christof are obviously extremely disappointing. Collisions are always more likely if you start in 17th on the grid. That’s racing.”