Eight Brits set to take on Porsche Supercup at Silverstone this weekend

A total of eight British drivers will take on the challenge of Silverstone this weekend as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup plays the supporting role at the 2018 British Grand Prix, we’ve taken some time to give you a quick run through of who they are.

Nick Yelloly

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Full time entry

Solihull’s Nick Yelloly is currently third in the championship battle for the Supercup, two fifth places in Barcelona and Austria along with victory in Monaco leave him in clear sight of the top of the championship lead, just three points away.

Yelloly knows the circuit well having raced Formula Renault, Formula Renault 3.5, GP3, GP2 and a guest appearance in a Porsche two years ago where he secured fifth place.

He was fastest in the official two-day test and looks set to lead the way this weekend.

Josh Webster

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Full time entry

After finishing seventh in the 2017 championship Webster will be looking to get his 2018 championship challenge back on track after slipping down to eleventh place in the standings after Austria. This year will be the Brit’s fifth appearance at Silverstone in the Supercup and will be hoping to better his 2016 result of fourth place to make it on to the podium.

The recent test saw the Stowmarket-based driver running with the frontrunners, finishing the two-days fifth fastest. Competition will be strong this weekend but the 2014 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion should make it in to the top five on race day.

Tom Sharp

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Full time entry

Surrey-based Tom Sharp is competing in his second full season of the Porsche Supercup after working his way up through the British national championships from Ginetta Junior through to Porsche Carrera Cup GB and British GT.

In 2015 he made his Supercup debut at the British Grand Prix while still racing in Carrera Cup GB, four years on he will be looking to better his 2016 result of seventh place.

Mark Radcliffe

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Full time entry (Pro Am class)

Currently sixth in the Pro Am standings, Rufford-based Radcliffe will be hoping to follow up his third in class in Austria with another podium finish. Radcliffe arrived in Supercup via endurance racing and a season in Carrera Cup GB where he secured third place in the Pro Am 2 class (now Am).

Lewis Plato

Porsche Carrera Cup GB – Guest Entry

Billericay’s Plato is currently fourth in the Carrera Cup GB championship and took his first series win earlier this year at Donington Park. 2018 has been a turning point for Plato after picking up a third place finish in the opening race of the season.

During the Supercup test at Silverstone Plato was the fastest of the Carrera Cup GB runners, finishing tenth overall.

This will be his second appearance in the Supercup series after finishing seventeenth in the 2016 Silverstone Supercup race, something that he will no doubt improve on this weekend.

Tom Wrigley

Porsche Carrera Cup GB – Guest Entry

2016 Ginetta GT4 Supercup championship winner Wrigley finished ninth in the 2017 Carrera Cup GB championship, a switch to the JTR team has seen him constantly running at the front of the series, and currently occupies third place in the championship after following up two podium finishes at Donington Park and Monza with victory at Oulton Park.

Finishing mid-table in the Silverstone test, the Owestry racer will be pushing for a top ten finish.

Dino Zamparelli

Porsche Carrera Cup GB – Guest Entry

Bristol’s Zamparelli has shown pace throughout his career to mix it with the frontrunners, currently second in 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB, Zamparelli will make his second appearance at the British Grand Prix after finishing fifteenth in 2016.

Having finished second place in Carrera cup GB in the last two years Zamparelli is pushing hard this year with two victories in the first half of the season, including one at the legendary Monza circuit.

Twelfth on the official test day, Zamparelli will no doubt be challenging the series regulars in the top ten.

Chris Harris

Journalist and Top Gear Presenter – Guest Entry

While primarily a journalist and presenter, most notably for Top Gear post-Clarkson/Hammond/May and /DRIVE, Bristol-based Harris has had the opportunity to drive and race some fantastic machinery throughout his career.

This includes appearances in various Carrera Cup series, 24 hours of Nurburgring – with a fourth place finish in 2010.

While he wont be challenging for victory at Silverstone, he should be entertaining to watch, and there will no doubt be a behind the scenes video segment pop up on Top Gear soon!