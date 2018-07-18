Ericsson Looking for Further Sauber Progress at the Hockenheimring

Marcus Ericsson is looking forward to the return to the Hockenheimring this weekend, with the Swede eager for his Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team to continue their strong form they’ve increasingly shown this season.

Sauber have scored sixteen points in the opening ten races of 2018, and although Charles Leclerc has scored thirteen of them and is receiving all the plaudits, Ericsson has twice broken into the top ten himself – in Bahrain and Austria – and has made it through to the second phase of Qualifying for two of the past three races.

The German Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 2016, and Ericsson, who finished eighteenth in his previous two visits to the circuit, says the final sector at the Hockenheimring track can ‘make or break’ a drivers’ lap.

“Hockenheim is a track that I have driven many times – in Formula 1, as well as in GP2 and Formula 3 when I was younger,” said Ericsson. “It is a nice track. The biggest challenge is the last sector which can make or break your lap.

“It is important to have good speed in the straights and work your way through the hairpins in the first half of the lap well.”

Ericsson expects a lot of Swedish fans to come to Germany to support him this weekend, and he hopes to give them something to cheer about as he bids to put the disappointment of his British Grand Prix crash and return to the points for a third time in 2018.

“There are usually a lot of Swedish fans attending this Grand Prix, so I hope to see many of them again this year,” he said. “Their support is always great.

“As a team, we see a good trend in our performance, having been more and more competitive with each race weekend. I look forward to bouncing back and fighting for good results again at Hockenheim.”