Esteban Ocon – Silverstone atmosphere is “Legendary”

Esteban Ocon is looking forward to the “special atmosphere” at Silverstone as he aims to repeat his points finish from last year.

The Frenchman finished eighth at the British Grand Prix in 2017 and is looking forward to seeing the whole Sahara Force India F1 Team during the week.

“It’s fantastic to be racing in Britain. Our base is just across the road from the track and I spend a lot of time there during the year, so it really feels like home. You can feel how important it is for the team: there is a different atmosphere and I really enjoy it.

“I always get to see all our staff who work at the factory when I go back, but this week I will spend a bit more time with everybody because I’m there for much longer. I will be in Silverstone all week and it’s a good chance to put in a lot of work.”

Ocon feels Silverstone is “legendary” and is a track that is challenging to overtake at but is a place where the driver can make all the difference.

“The track itself is legendary. It’s a quick circuit with a lot of high-speed corners and it is a very challenging place where the driver can make the difference. I really enjoy driving there.

“This year the track has been resurfaced so this will be a new element with which everyone will need to deal. Overtaking at Silverstone is not easy. Turns five and six are probably the best opportunities.

“Maggots and Becketts are also great to drive and the straight immediately afterwards means you can get an overtaking chance if you’re quick through those corners.You also have to keep an eye on the weather, but this week it looks like it’s going to be very hot. I was actually hoping for some rain to mix things up a little!

One of the aspects of the race weekend Ocon is looking forward to is meeting the fans at the campsites and says it is always good fun.

“Silverstone is also the time we go to the Woodlands Campsite. There are always a lot of fans supporting Force India: we see them with their caps and shirts and it’s always good fun going there and meeting them. There is a special atmosphere and I am looking forward to it.”